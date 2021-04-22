PPS to be challenged by five Bloody Sunday families

The families of five of the men killed on Bloody Sunday are to challenge a Public Prosecution Service decision not to prosecute five former members of the Parachute Regiment for their murders.

The permission was successfully sought in the High Court by the families of Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, John Young, Michael McDaid and William McKinney.

The judicial review challenge has been listed for hearing for five days beginning on September 20th.

In a statement last night, the families' solicitors Madden & Finucane said this application arises out of decisions taken in March 2019 by the PPS not to prosecute these soldiers. That decision was upheld after an internal PPS review in September of last year.

The statement says the families warmly welcome this latest decision, and look forward with confidence to the full hearing in the autumn.