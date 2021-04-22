No guarantee of summer air travel – Madigan

A number of aviation unions are calling for the EU's digital green certificate to be in place by the end of June at the latest.

The cert, which would show if a person was vaccinated or had a negative covid-19 test, would allow EU citizens to travel throughout the bloc.

Airlines for Europe, which represents Ryanair and other companies, is among the bodies which has written to European Heads of State and Ministers.

They says summer 2021 is a make or break moment for the airline industry and millions of jobs depend on the Digital Green Certificate.

However, Junior minister Josepha Madigan says people shouldn't be booking summer holidays just yet.......