NIAC to meet today to consider Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will meet today to consider whether to roll out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine here.

It's after the European Medicines Agency found a possible link between the Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots - but said the benefits outweigh the risks.

Ireland's due to receive 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine by June, and over 14,000 have already arrived.

Public health expert, Professor Gabriel Scally, believes NIAC will decide to use it on all age-groups - and not just over-60s, like the AstraZeneca injections: