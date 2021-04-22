Minister confident A5 upgrade could still be finished by 2028

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon has said despite further legal delays, the A5 upgrade could still be finished by 2028.

Responding to an Assembly Adjournment Debate moved by West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, Ms Mallon said the further consultations and reviews sought by the Planning Appeals Commission can be completed by the end of next year, with construction getting underway in 2023.

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs suggested that Phase Three of the project should be abandoned on foot of issues raised by the PAC.

This was rejected by Nicola Mallon: