McGlynn searching for Olympic qualification in Wrexham

Ann-Marie McGlynn will get another shot at qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games this weekend.

The Letterkenny AC runner will take on the Cheshire Elite Marathon in Wrexham, Wales on Sunday the 25th April.

Ann-Marie will have to shave over three minutes of her marathon best time to hit the 2.29:30 qualifying standard.

However, She could still make the games via the ranking quota system if she doesn’t achieve the qualifying time outright.

With the spring marathon calendar rocked by Covid, Ann-Marie hasn’t raced since his run at the Valencia Marathon last December.

Fionnuala McCormack is currently the only Irish woman qualified for the Olympic Marathon event.