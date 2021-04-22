Lack of ambition from Irish Water to invest in L’Kenny – McMonagle

A Letterkenny Councillor says there is a lack of ambition from Irish Water in relation to future investment in water infrastructure for the town.

It follows a meeting with the utility to discuss ongoing issues across the county, including; South Inishowen, Manorcunningham and Pluck.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says he was told by senior Irish Water officials that further work to allow residents benefit from the state of the art water treatment plant in Letterkenny must be developer-led.

He says, that stance is unacceptable and investment from the utility is vital: