Irish Government urged to part-fund CODA

The Irish Government is being urged to help offset the latest delays to the A5 Derry to Dublin road link by part-funding City of Derry Airport.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson and Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn have issued a joint statement urging the Irish government to contribute to the running of the airport, and also to promote a PSO for the re-establishment of a Derry to Dublin service.

Ms Anderson says in light of Taoiseach Michael Martin's stated commitment to the Shared Ireland Initiative, this is exactly the sort of investment it should be used for: