Exiting year ahead for Rhys and Caolan Irwin

2021 is once again being primed as an exciting year for Rhys and Caolan Irwin who start their respective championships in the BSB series in June.

Before that, the Donegal brothers will be testing their new machinery with the hope of making an impact for their new teams.

Rhys, last years Young Racer of the Year, has joined the reigning British Supersport champions Appleyard Macadam Yamaha for 2021 while Caolan has taken a major step up into the British Superstock 1000 Championship with the Astro JJR team.

Oisin Kelly has been talking to the Kilmacrennan duo about what lays ahead for them this year...