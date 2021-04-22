Declan Devine no longer Derry City Manager

Derry City and Declan Devine have parted company this morning following a hugely disappointing start to the season for the Candystrips.

After six games of the Premier Division season, Derry are rooted to the bottom of the table with two points and without a win.

In a short statement released this morning the club confirmed Devine's departure.

"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent. The Board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future”.

There is no details as to who will take temporary charge just yet but they will need to act quickly as Derry's next game is on Saturday evening away to Sligo Rovers.