Covid case numbers rise in 5 of Donegal’s 7 LEAs

All but two of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas registered increases in the number of Covid 19 cases for the two weeks up to last Monday, April 19th.

Letterkenny registered the highest increase, and now has the highest incidence rate in the county.

There were 97 cases of Covid 19 recorded in Letterkenny in the two weeks to April 19th, a 51% increase. That gave the area an incidence rate of 325.6 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national figure of 131.7.

South Inishowen recorded 68 cases, a 6% increase, giving an incidence rate of 304, while North Inishowen had 41 cases, up 5%, and an incidence rate of 241.7.

There were 36 cases in Lifford Stranorlar, an increase of 16%, giving an incidence rate of 139.1, while Glenties also recorded a 16% increase with 28 cases. Its incidence rate is now 117.1.

Milford had Donegal's highest incidence rate last week, but a 12% drop to 44 cases has seen the rate fall to 319.5, while Donegal's 8 cases represent an 11% decrease, and an incidence rate of just 30.2%.