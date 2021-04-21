WHO warns Ireland could be dealing with Covid until 2024

Ireland will have Covid-19 cases on a 'constant' basis for at least another two years, according to a WHO expert.

The warning comes as the current situation here continues to improve.

172 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night - the lowest since October 8th - with 48 in intensive care.

390 new cases and 11 deaths were also reported yesterday. 18 of the cases were recorded in Donegal.

Dr David Nabarro, a special envoy on Covid for the World Health Organisation, says the virus will be with us until at least 2024: