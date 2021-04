The Mica Action Group have released a short film highlighting the plight of affected homeowners in Donegal.

The video; 'Mica the Bigger Picture' was created by a Mica affected homeowner showcasing other homes which too, have been affected by the defective block issue.

Concerns have been raised by homeowners and political representatives over the Mica Redress Scheme which has been described as challenging.

The video urged those homeowners affected by Mica to use their voice: