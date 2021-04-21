Slight drop in people claiming PUP in Donegal

Pandemic Unemployment Payments have been made to almost 421,000 people this week, down almost 600 on last week.

There's been a slight fall in the number of people receiving the payment in Donegal, but a significant increase in the number of people in the county closing their accounts.

Nationally, more than 90,000 people have received an arrears payment which amounts to over 49 million euro.

14,384 people in Donegal are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today, 45 fewer than last week.

However, there's been a significant increase in the number of people closing their PUP accounts, with 629 doing so this week, compared to 194 last week, That's an increase of 224%, slightly higher than the national increase of 200%.

There's also been a slight increase in the number of people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal this week, with 4,392 claimants, 30 more than last week.