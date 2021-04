A rescue operation is underway on Errigal after a climber suffered a fall.

The Rescue 118 helicopter, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Gardai and the ambulance service area involved.

The climber suffered the fall close to Lough Altan.

Rescue teams have reached the casualty who is expected to be transported to hospital shortly.

There are no details of injury but they are not thought to be life threatening.

The operation is being coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard.