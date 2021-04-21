Pringle seeks protection for Mother and Baby Home burial grounds

The Taoiseach has pledged to work with Minister Darragh O'Brien to ensure that potential burial grounds at Mother and Baby Homes are protected.

The issue was raised in the Dail today by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who pointed out that Cork City Council has refused planning permission for a housing development on the grounds of the former Bessborough Home, where up to 923 babies died over a period of nearly 80 years.

However burial records have only been found for 64 of them.

Deputy Pringle told Michael Martin that a national response is needed..........