Plans being considered for walk-in Covid test centre in Letterkenny

Plans are being cosidered for a walk-in Covid test centre in Letterkenny.

The Director of Public Health North West has confirmed that the centre may be operational in the coming days with people able to present for a test without a GP referral.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate of the virus is the highest in the country at 204.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Anthony Breslin says evidence shows that socialising remains one of the main causes of the spread of Covid in the county.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that despite the high incidence rate of the virus in the county, there are no plans for a walk-in test centre for Inishowen: