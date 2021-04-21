Officials to decide today on use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Health officials will today consider new advice on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine - and whether to use it in Ireland.

The European Medicines Agency yesterday found there's a possible link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots.

But it says the benefits of the single-shot injection outweigh the risks.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee will now weigh up the advice - with a decision due in the coming days.

Dr Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology in UCD, says NIAC may recommend the vaccine only be used on over-60s: