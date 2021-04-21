McGuigan selected for European Throwing Cup

Dempsey McGuigan has been selected for the European Throwing Cup next month.

The Finn Valley Discus thrower is one of an eight strong team named by Athletics Ireland for the competition in Split, Croatia which will be held on the weekend of 8th and 9th of May.

This team includes both Under 23's and Senior Athletes competing across Discus, Hammer, Javelin and Shot Put.

Senior

Colin Quirke Men's Discus

Dempsey McGuigan Man's Hammer

Stephen Rice Men's Javelin

Michaela Walsh Women's Shot Put

Under 23

Sean Mockler Men's Hammer

Casey Mulvey Women's Shot Put

Niamh Fogarty Women's Discus

Nicola Tuthill Women's Hammer