McGuigan selected for European Throwing Cup

Dempsey McGuigan has been selected for the European Throwing Cup next month.
The Finn Valley Discus thrower is one of an eight strong team named by Athletics Ireland for the competition in Split, Croatia which will be held on the weekend of 8th and 9th of May.
This team includes both Under 23's and Senior Athletes competing across Discus, Hammer, Javelin and Shot Put.
Senior
Colin Quirke Men's Discus
Dempsey McGuigan Man's Hammer
Stephen Rice Men's Javelin
Michaela Walsh Women's Shot Put
Under 23
Sean Mockler Men's Hammer
Casey Mulvey Women's Shot Put
Niamh Fogarty Women's Discus
Nicola Tuthill Women's Hammer