Man jailed for causing deaths of two people in Bundoran crash

A Fermanagh man has been sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison for causing the deaths of two people by dangerous driving in Bundoran in 2018.

23 year old Joseph Gilroy of Lisnaskea, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and serious injury, driving without insurance and failure to report a crash.

Shiva Devine, from Belleek and Conall McAleer from Kesh, Co Fermanagh, both aged 20 died in the crash at Single Street, East End on August 19th 2018. Meanwhile, Rachel Elliott from Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

Declan Magee, journalist with the Donegal Democrat has been outlining the evidence heard in court yesterday against Joseph Gilroy: