The US president says George Floyd's death in Minneapolis could be a moment of significant change for race and policing in America.

Joe Biden's been speaking after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, by kneeling on the black man's neck last May.

Chauvin was convicted of all three charges - and will be sentenced in two months.

But Joe Biden says reform can’t stop with just the verdict - and recalled what Mr Floyd said before he died: