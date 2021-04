Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has moved a bill in the Dail which he says would ensure that insurance companies pass on savings that they will make because of the introduction of new personal injury guidelines.

The Judicial Council (Amendment) Bill would, he says, ensure that the insurance companies cannot row back on their commitments that if revised guidelines were adopted, then their charges would fall.

Deputy Doherty says already there are signs that may happen.......