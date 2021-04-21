Carphone Warehouse announces closure of Irish stores

Carphone Warehouse has announced the closure of all of its standalone stores in Ireland, including its Letterkenny store.

The closures will come at a cost of around 400 jobs.

The company says it is due to a change in consumer habits.

Around 80 Carphone Warehouse stores, have closed immediately, while some staff will be kept on by the company over the next couple of days for operational reasons.

The business say it expected a change in consumer habits with people buying phones less frequently - however it expected it to occur over a long period of time with the change attributed to the pandemic.

The firm's parent company says they'll also continue selling phones and accessories through Currys PC World.

Carphone Warehouse had closed its stores in the UK last year.