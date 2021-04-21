Business Matters Ep 40 – Joe Devenney, Philip O’Kennedy & Michael Tunney

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to Joe Devenney, co-founder of Crolly Distillery which produced its first casks of single malt whiskey last year, and Letterkenny Community Centre’s Management Committee Chairperson, Philip O’Kennedy, who speaks about the ambitious redevelopment plans for the well-known facility on Pearse Road.

Joining Ciaran for the Backing Business segment is Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development at the Donegal Local Enterprise Office...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Business-matters-20th-April.mp3