There was a 46% drop in burglaries in Donegal during 2020, according to CSO figures collated by PhoneWatch.

The Donegal reduction was one of the biggest in the country, with a 42% reduction in the three counties of Ulster, and 35% across the republic.

Almost 11,000 burglaries and other related offences occurred nationwide last year. 396 were reported in Ulster, 141 of them in Donegal.

Phonewatch spokesperson Marguerite Cotter says the figures are significant: