401 new Covid 19 cases, 31 in Donegal

401 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 15 additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 31 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 214.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 113.4. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

Meanwhile, 116 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed north of the border today, with one additional covid related death.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 2 in April, 3 in March, 6 in February, 4 in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 56-90 years.

There has been a total of 4,856* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 244,695** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

217 are men / 181 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 17 other counties.***

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 19th, 2021, 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

863,958 people have received their first dose

355,529 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 previous deaths. The figure of 4,856 confirmed deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,695 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 20Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 20Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (07Apr2021 to 20Apr2021) Ireland 401 376 113.4 5402 Donegal 31 24 214.8 342 Kildare 40 33 209.4 466 Offaly <5 7 188.6 147 Longford 10 7 176.2 72 Dublin 182 158 168.3 2267 Meath 20 25 158.9 310 Westmeath 9 9 129.5 115 Laois 7 6 126.3 107 Cavan <5 4 110.3 84 Leitrim 0 3 96.7 31 Louth 8 9 92.3 119 Mayo 0 8 91.2 119 Limerick 23 14 90.8 177 Roscommon <5 3 83.7 54 Monaghan <5 2 83.1 51 Galway 9 13 79.8 206 Wicklow <5 6 72.3 103 Tipperary 21 13 71.4 114 Carlow <5 3 70.3 40 Waterford 0 3 56.8 66 Wexford <5 3 41.4 62 Kerry <5 3 39.9 59 Clare <5 2 39.6 47 Cork 22 13 37 201 Sligo 0 3 33.6 22 Kilkenny <5 1 21.2 21