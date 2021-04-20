Public Health NW urge people to get tested

People in the North West are being urged to get tested for Covid 19 if they develop symptoms.

In a statement this afternoon, HSE Public Health North West is urging people to continue to follow Covid guidance, and to contact their GP or out of hours service immediately if they develop symptoms.

The region's Director of Public Health Dr Anthony Breslin says cases have not decreased as much as expected, and outbreaks are occurring at schools, workplaces and among families.

If you develop symptoms, Dr Breslin said, get tested via your GP and if you are at work or in school leave and get tested. Do not stay on at work or school if you are ill. Please reduce socialising.

The HSE says those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout the test appointment.

Today's statement concludes by encouraging all members of the public identified as requiring a COVID-19 test to attend for their appointment, which will allow them identify those who have contracted the virus, and take steps to prevent its further spread.

Release in full -

Public Health asks people of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to "get tested if they develop symptoms".

HSE Public Health North West has asked people to continue to follow the Covid guidance. If you have symptoms of Covid, call your GP or GP out of hours service immediately. The GP will talk to you over the phone and can arrange a free test. Remember you must self-isolate to stop the spread. Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health has asked the people of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to get tested if they develop symptoms.

He stated "Cases have not decreased as much as expected. Outbreaks are occurring schools, workplaces and among families. If you develop symptoms get tested via your GP and if you are at work or in school leave and get tested. Do not stay on at work or school if you are ill. Please reduce socialising."

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout the test appointment (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

The HSE strongly encourages all members of the public identified as requiring a COVID-19 test to attend for their appointment. In this way, we can identify quickly those who will have contracted the virus and take steps to prevent its spread across families and community.