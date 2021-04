Mona McSharry has booked her place at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sligo woman who swam out of the Ballyshannon Marlin's Club was inside the 100metre breaststroke qualifying time at this morning’s Irish Olympic trials.

The 20-year-old posted a new Irish senior record of 1 minutes 6-point-9-7 seconds in this morning's heats to secure her place at this summer's Olympics.