MacLochlainn calls for publication of leaked documents

A Donegal TD is urging Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue to ensure the immediate publication of the European Commission’s 2018 audit and the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority administrative inquiry.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein's Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine says these have led to the end of a deregotion that allowed catches be transported from the pier to the factories, a decision that he says will compound the impact of the loss of fishing quota after Brexit.

Deputy MacLochlainn says media coverage in Ireland on the back of the leaking of these reports has suggested widespread illegality was the reason for the change, and he maintains that is not the case...........