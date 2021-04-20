Gardai issue appeal after windows smashed at Muff home

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses after a number of windows at a home in Muff were smashed.

Between 9:30am and 1:20pm on Tuesday April 13th, the windows of two bathrooms and the sitting room window were smashed as well as glass in the front door at a house in the Whitehill area.

Gardai are appealing particularly to residents in the area with any information to come forward.

Meanwhile, investigations are also underway after a window was smashed at a house in Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

Sometime between 2.10am and 2.20am, a resident in the Fairgreen Hill area was wakened by a loud bang.

Upon going downstairs they discovered that their living room window had been smashed.

Gardai are urging anyone with information to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station.