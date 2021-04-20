Donegal to play Down in Ulster Championship

Donegal will be on the road in the opening round of the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Declan Bonner's side were drawn away to the Mourne County in the provincial preliminary round with the winner up against Derry in the quarter finals.

The tie of the last eight will be the meeting of Tyrone and holders Cavan at Healy Park in Omagh.

The championship is due to start on the final weekend of June. The Ulster Council will confirm the fixture dates shortly.

Preliminary Round

Down v Donegal

Quarter Finals

Armagh v Antrim

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Tyrone v Cavan

Down / Donegal V Derry

Semi Finals

Down / Donegal v Derry V Tyrone v Cavan

Armagh v Antrim V Monaghan v Fermanagh