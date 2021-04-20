Donegal company to create over 40 new jobs in Strabane

Donegal based manufacturing firm, Houston Precision Engineering is to create 41 new jobs in Strabane with a £2m investment in the town.

The company has purchased over three acres of land in Strabane Business Park to build a new factory, which will lead to the creation of the new engineering jobs.

Martin Houston, Owner of Houston Precision Engineering says their straegy is to treble their sales by 2025 with their existing facility in Letterkenny and their new base in Strabane.

He says the initial idea was driven by Brexit...........

HPE provides high quality engineering services, focusing primarily on metal fabrication and precision machining services, to regional, national and international customers.

Invest NI has offered Houston Precision Engineering £410,000 of support towards 41 jobs.

Martin Houston, Owner of Houston Precision Engineering said: “Invest NI has worked with us throughout the pandemic, helping us to secure the site at Strabane Business Park and offering support to help us kick start our team with over 40 new roles, most of which will be Production Operatives. Our investment will also include a zinc plating processing line, which will offer a significant opportunity to offer this process from the North West as many engineering businesses currently have to transport their products to Belfast or Dublin to avail of this service.

“We have developed a strong reputation across the UK and RoI operating in the aggregates and quarry sectors, data centres, oil industry and waste recycling sector. Our growth plans are ambitious and with a strong manufacturing facility already established in Letterkenny and ambitious plans for Strabane, our strategy is to treble our sales by 2025. To do this we will significantly increase our manufacturing outputs to meet the growing demand for our products at home, across the UK and beyond.

“We are delighted to be expanding and are very much looking forward to growing a strong and competitive business in the Strabane area.”