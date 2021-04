It's back to back points for Derry City but they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Candystrips drew 1-1 with Dundalk at the Brandywell on Tuesday night.

Cameron McJannett scored the Derry goal after Dundalk had taken the lead.

Derry Manager Declan Devine told Martin Holmes he was delighted with his sides character and fight...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/AUD-20210420-WA0010.mp3