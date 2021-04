Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a car from a yard in the town.

It's believed the vehicle, a grey Peugeot with a 05 DL 3808 registration was stolen from the yard in the Glencar area between Thursday April 15th and Friday 16th.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident or who knows of the whereabouts of this car, is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.