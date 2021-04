Around 100,000 people aged 66 to 69 have so far registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The online vaccination portal is now also opened for 65 year olds from today.

Paul Houton, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery with Saolta Hospital Group West and North West confirmed that those in that age group will be receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

He told the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago that all resources are in place for the vaccine rollout: