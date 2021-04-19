Number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital lowest in months

Irish hospitals have recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 patients on wards since October 9th last year.

179 people with the virus are receiving treatment this morning, which is 21 percent lower than last week.

Overnight, there were 47 patients with the infectious disease in ICU.

There's expected to be a decision later this week on whether the interval between Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 doses is to be extended.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh says other parts of the world has shown that method to get more people an initial dose can be beneficial: