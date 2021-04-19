Management say LUH is very busy, with pressure on bed availability

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this afternoon, and management say this as resulted in ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

A statement issued this afternoon says as a result, patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.

Management at the hospital are appealing to people to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies, and they should contact their GP during normal surgery hours, or the Now Doc GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

They say hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but does so strictly in order of medical priority and apologises for the long wait times.

Today's statement also asks that patients wear a mask or face covering, and that they wait in the Emergency Department alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

The hospital acknowledges that this can be difficult, but it is necessary to minimise the risk of infection and to keep everyone safe.