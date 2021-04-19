Hawaii success for Derry Caddy David Jones

Derry man David Jones was celebrating over the weekend in Hawaii, playing his part in securing the Lotto Championship title.

Jones was caddy for Lydia Ko at the LPGA Tour event and he watched on as the New Zealander tore up the Kapolei course to win setting tournament records in the process.

A final-round 65 on Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.

It’s not the first time Jones has found himself working alongside a star player and winning big events.

He has two majors to his name, in 2017 Jones guided Sung Hyun Park to US Women's Open success and helped In-Gee Chun to Evian Championship victory the previous year.

Jones has has also caddied for Gareth Maybin on the European Tour.