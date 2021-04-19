€21.3m awarded to Donegal under Rural Regeneration Programme

Donegal is to receive the largest allocation of funding under the Rural Regeneration Programme.

€21.3 million has been allocated to three areas of the county.

Carndonagh will receive just over €9.5 million with €9.7 million going to Ballybofey/Stranorlar.

Meanwhile, Burtonport is to receive €2 million. It follows a previous tranche of funding to improve infrastructure around the mainland harbour and amenities in Árainn Mhór.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says it is significant investment for the county:

Minister Charlie McConlogue says the funding will have a huge impact on Donegal: