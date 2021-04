A Donegal man has died following a weekend crash in Co Monaghan.

Patrick McGinley, who was in his 40s and from the Kilmacrenan area died after his motorcycle collided with a roundabout in the Castleblayney area on Saturday evening at around 5:10pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.