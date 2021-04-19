Councillor believes €2m Burtonport project overlooks heritage of area

A West Donegal Councillor however, believes different design options should have been explored for the project in Burtonport.

Councillor Micheal MacGiolla Easbuig feels the development was rushed through and more public consultation should have been carried out.

The €2 million funding for Burtonport will go towards the construction of two new buildings, including a new ferry terminal building to support the area in becoming a modern sustainable harbour.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says the design of the project does not take into account the heritage of the area: