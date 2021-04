The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has issued an appeal for information following an incident of criminal damage at Ballymacool Park in Letterkenny over the weekend.

It's believed an area of the park was set on fire at around 8:20pm on Saturday evening.

No arrests have been made but Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Councillor Donal Coyle says such activity is not welcomed in the town: