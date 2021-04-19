Attack on Strabane teenager described as ‘sickening thuggery’

A Strabane Councillor believes someone will be seriously injured or worse unless anti social behaviour in the town is brought under control.

It comes after a 17 year old girl was assaulted in 'The Meadows' area of the town on Friday night.

A video has been circulating on social media depicting the incident, and showing the victim lying unconscious.

A 17 year old girl and an 18 year old male were arrested on suspicion of offences but have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Councillor Raymond Barr has described Friday's attack as sickening thuggery: