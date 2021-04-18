Renewed calls for recovery taskforce for hospitality sector

There are renewed calls for the government to set-up a recovery taskforce for the hospitality sector ahead of a potential summer reopening.

It's understood June's being considered as a likely time when restaurants and hotels can resume trading.

Further detail's expected towards the end of the month.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has confirmed a major stimulus package is on the way for hotels, pubs and restaurants to help them emerge from the pandemic.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Associations says it's badly needed: