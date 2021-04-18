Premier Division Review: Defeat for Harps as Derry earn first point

The fifth round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to a close on Saturday evening with three teams now sitting level at the top of the table.

Finn Harps unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Sligo Rovers who leapfrogged Harps and are one of the joint league leaders alongside Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's.

Derry City earned their first point of the season on Friday night with a 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda United with Donegal's Ronan Boyce netting their goal.

Former Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers player Raff Cretaro joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...