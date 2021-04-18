Police officer injured following concern for safety of a man in Derry

Police in Derry responded to a report of concern for safety for a man at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at approximately 10:45pm last night (Saturday, 17th April).

As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the male sustained a chest injury. He remains in hospital at this time.

A police officer sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed and is investigating.

There are no further details at this time.