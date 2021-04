Sligo Rovers kept their unbeaten run going on Saturday night with a 1-0 win over North West rivals Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

Johnny Kenny's goal six minutes into the second half was the difference between the two sides.

The win moves Sligo joint top of the alongside Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's.

After the game, Sligo Boss Liam Buckley told Ocean FM he was delighted to pick up all three points...