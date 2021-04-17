Sligo Rovers end Finn Harps unbeaten run

Finn Harps' unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season has come to an end after they were beaten 1-0 by Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Johnny Kenny's goal early in the second half was the difference between the two sides.

The result means Harps drop to fourth in the table one point off the top, as for Rovers they remain unbeaten and are joint level at the top with St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report for Highland Radio Sport...

You can view the Sligo Rovers goal below.