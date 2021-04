The National Union of Journalists is calling on people to help with the PSNI investigation into the killing of Lyra McKee in Derry.

It comes ahead of the second anniversary of the journalist's death tomorrow.

It's echoing calls from her family for witnesses in the Creggan area to come forward with information over her killing on the 18th of April 2019.

The NUJ's Seamus Dooley says it's vital those responsible for her death are brought to justice: