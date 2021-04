The head of the HSE says it's ready to adjust the vaccination programme if the government decides to prioritise younger people.

The Health Minister's asked officials to look at the possibility of vaccinating under 30s ahead of older groups in a bid to reduce transmission rates.

It would see those aged 18 to 30 get the jab before people in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says its plan will only change if directed to do so: