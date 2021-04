Finn Harps tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday night after they were defeated 1-0 by Sligo Rovers.

Mark Anthony McGinley's error gifted Johnny Kenny the games only goal as Sligo moved back to the top of the table.

Next up for Harps is a trip to Longford on Tuesday night.

After the game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty that it was a disappointing way to lose...